Bengaluru-Ayodhya Akasa Flight Among 50 Airlines Get Bomb Threat Today, Total Alerts Cross 350 In 14 Days

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hoax Bomb Threat to Airports and Airlines: At least 50 flights operated by Indian received bomb threats on Sunday, prompting heightened security measures at several airports across the country. The alarming rise in such threats has raised concerns about safety.

Bomb Threat to Bengaluru-Ayodhya Akasa flight

One notable incident involved a flight operated by Akasa Airlines that was arriving from Bengaluru. The aircraft, carrying 173 passengers, landed safely amid urgent safety protocols. Upon touchdown, authorities quickly initiated a comprehensive inspection of the plane and its occupants.

Maharishi Valmiki Airport Director Vinod Kumar confirmed that all necessary checks were completed and nothing suspicious was found, ensuring the safety of passengers who remained cooperative throughout the process.

"There was a bomb threat call concerning the Akasa flight from Bengaluru to Ayodhya . The checks have been conducted successfully, and it appears the call was a hoax. There were 173 passengers on board," said Airport Director Vinod Kumar.

In the past 14 days, over 350 flights operated by Indian carriers have received hoax bomb threats, with most of these threats originating from social media platforms.

Akasa Air reported that 15 of its flights were subjected to security alerts on Sunday, but after thorough inspections, all aircraft were cleared for operations.

Additionally, IndiGo received bomb threat alerts for 18 flights, while Vistara faced similar threats for 17 flights.

Earlier this month, an Air India Express flight (IX-196) from Dubai to Jaipur also received a bomb threat via email.

According to Jaipur Airport Police SHO Sandeep Basera, the plane, carrying 189 passengers, made an emergency landing at Jaipur International Airport at 1:20 am on Saturday.

Government Response and Legislative Actions

In response to this surge in hoax threats, the IT Ministry has directed social media platforms to adhere to their due diligence obligations. They must promptly remove or disable access to any misinformation within the strict timelines prescribed under IT rules.

The civil aviation ministry is also considering legislative measures to combat the growing menace of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, aiming to enhance safety protocols and deter such disruptive behaviours.

As authorities continue to address these threats, the safety of passengers and crew remains the top priority for Indian aviation.