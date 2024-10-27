Putin emphasizes necessity of UN Security Council reform

(MENAFN) During a session of the BRICS Outreach initiative held in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir emphasized the necessity for reform within the United Nations to better represent developing nations, particularly on the Security Council. His remarks came in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other leaders, highlighting the growing importance of these nations in the current global landscape.



Putin reflected on the historical context of the UN Charter, which came into force in 1945, noting that its principles have formed the backbone of international relations and law for nearly eight decades. He argued that while the UN has played a crucial role in maintaining peace and promoting sustainable development, it must evolve to remain effective in the 21st century.



In particular, the Russian president called for the UN Security Council and other significant UN agencies to more accurately reflect the voices of nations from Asia, Africa, and Latin America, underscoring the importance of including representatives from these regions in decision-making processes. This, he asserted, is vital for the UN to adapt to the current realities of the world.



Putin further articulated that the reform of key UN institutions and global financial frameworks is long overdue, citing the drastic shifts in the economic weight of developing nations over recent decades. He pointed out the need for these changes to align with the evolving dynamics of the global economy.



Specifically, he criticized institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, calling attention to their historical roots in the post-World War II era. While the World Bank is not officially part of the UN system, its establishment similarly reflected the need to adapt to a changing global order.



Overall, Putin's call for reform underscores a broader push for greater equity and representation within international institutions, reflecting the voices of countries that have long been marginalized in the global decision-making process. As discussions around these reforms continue, the implications for international relations and global governance could be significant, reshaping the power dynamics within the UN and beyond.

