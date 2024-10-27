(MENAFN) Celso Amorim, a senior foreign policy adviser to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, has raised concerns about the impact of Western sanctions on Russia, asserting that Western European nations have become the biggest of these measures. In his view, the decision to sever ties with relatively affordable Russian fossil fuels has significantly harmed the economies of these countries.



Since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, a coalition of nations including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada, and Australia has implemented extensive economic sanctions against Russia. Despite this, many Western officials have acknowledged that the sweeping restrictions imposed on Russia since 2014 have not yielded the expected results.



In a recent interview with Germany’s Der Spiegel, Amorim emphasized Brazil’s opposition to sanctions and highlighted the country’s commitment to maintaining normal relations with Russia. He pointed out that the primary victims of the sanctions are Western European nations, where economic growth is stagnating. Amorim noted that the U.S. is now supplying more expensive fuel and gas to these countries, a stark contrast to the previously cheaper energy supplied through Russian pipelines.



Despite the sanctions, Amorim observed that Russia’s economy is showing signs of growth, challenging the effectiveness of the punitive measures. He argued that the use of punishment in international relations is counterproductive and likely to backfire, suggesting that a more diplomatic approach is needed.



Amorim also expressed regret that the current Western political landscape lacks figures reminiscent of Henry Kissinger, who was known for prioritizing peace negotiations. This sentiment was echoed during the 16th BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia, where member states collectively condemned “unlawful unilateral coercive measures, including illegal sanctions,” further signaling a push against the prevailing sanctions strategy.



As the debate over the effectiveness of sanctions continues, the commentary from Brazil highlights a growing divide in international perspectives on how best to address geopolitical tensions, particularly those surrounding the conflict in Ukraine.

