Bandhan Life Expands Footprint: New Kolkata Office to Spearhead Growth and Innovation

(MENAFN- mediashineinvite) Kolkata, October 25, 2024: Bandhan Life Insurance is excited to announce the inauguration of its new office in Kolkata, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion plans. Located at Adventz Infinity, Salt Lake, and spanning 5,000 sq. ft., this state-of-the-art facility will serve as a strategic hub for operations and employee development in the eastern region of India. It will also help support the company’s synergies with Bandhan Bank, whose headquarters are also in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Aligned with its brand promise ‘Bharat Ki Udaan, Bandhan Se,’ Bandhan Life will open 18 additional offices in nationwide to enhance the reach of its products and services.



The new office will complement Bandhan Life’s Mumbai operations and serve as a strategic hub for expanding its insurance offerings and driving growth across India. It was inaugurated on October 23, 2024, in the presence of the leadership teams of Bandhan Life and Bandhan Bank.



Satishwar B., MD & CEO of Bandhan Life Insurance, said: "Our Kolkata office will be the strategic hub for our life insurance operations in Eastern India. This facility will enable us to enhance our customer service, create a nurturing environment for our employees, and serve as a key centre for employee training and development in the region. Furthermore, it will facilitate synergies with our banking partners, enabling us to maintain the highest service delivery standards to our customers."



The new office is designed as a contemporary facility that fosters collaboration and innovation. It features open workspaces and ergonomic workstations to enhance employee comfort and productivity. Unique breakout zones and vibrant collaborative spaces, with advanced technology and smart lighting solutions, promote creative thinking and teamwork. The office also prioritises accessibility and sustainability, incorporating eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient lighting systems, and a biophilic design that enhances air quality.



In addition to its modern design, the office includes private meeting rooms and a training room for professional development. Additionally, the company has ensured comprehensive security measures such as a command-centre-supported panic button that ensures a timely emergency response, biometric access control, and 24/7 surveillance. Focused on the holistic growth of all employees, the office offers dedicated break spaces, quiet zones, and a cafeteria to help employees recharge.



“An office space that encourages productivity and ensures employee well-being, and that too in the city where insurance was born, is a step in the right direction for fulfilling India’s dream of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’,” said Satishwar B.





MENAFN27102024007598011681ID1108821975