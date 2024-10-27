AVEVA unveils its connected roadmap for the future of industrial intelligence at AVEVA World Paris

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Paris, France, October 24, 2024 – AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, is enabling new levels of innovation through the continued evolution of CONNECT, and three major product developments that drive the next step in digital transformation for its customers and partners.



At this year’s AVEVA World 2024 in Paris, AVEVA is showcasing its solutions and vision for how AI and digitally connected communities can accelerate efficiency, agility and sustainability by building connected information ecosystems. With more than 3,500 industry executives and experts in attendance, guests are being given the opportunity to see AVEVA’s latest innovations, attend keynote sessions with Michelin and Databricks, and explore an immersive expo.



During the event, Chief Product Officer, Rob McGreevy will share how AVEVA is continuing to deliver new software innovation, strengthened integration within its existing product suite, and further expand the CONNECT platform in support of its extensive partner ecosystem. Noteworthy announcements include the Industrial AI Assistant, AVEVA Unified Engineering, AVEVA Operations Control, and AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure which extend customers’ existing investments and enables a broad range of new use cases such as data sharing, digital twin visualization and AI and Analytics. This provides new levels of engineering efficiency, operational performance, and improved decision making.



For AVEVA Unified Engineering, the new enhancements will bring together global, multi-discipline, multi-organisation teams and allow them to work from the same up-to-date project data in a common environment. Whether working in 1D, 2D or 3D, AVEVA Unified Engineering takes teams from working in siloed applications with document-based workflows to an agile, intelligent, collaborative digital environment. It further helps businesses to deliver optimized plant designs by enabling collaborative, transparent data-centric decision-making processes, ultimately enabling companies to deliver projects on-time and on-budget.



“At AVEVA, we are constantly improving and streamlining our products to ensure the best results for our customers. AVEVA Unified Engineering brings together multidisciplinary design tools in a single, quick-to-deploy platform. Teams can now move from sequential workflows to real-time collaboration and community data sharing via CONNECT, reducing discrepancies and accelerating innovation,” comments Rob McGreevy, chief product officer, AVEVA.



AVEVA Operations Control is a complete operations offer with zero tag, IO, and server limitations; providing complete architectural flexibility from process to plant to enterprise. It offers unlimited access to HMI/SCADA visualization, historian, reporting and team collaboration capabilities. Data management capabilities will enable a new ecosystem and use cases including AI-powered analytics for quality and production optimization. As part of its update, AVEVA is including key CONNECT capabilities with every AVEVA Operations Control subscription. The combination benefits users with new insights from the industrial AI assistant that queries both process and MES data. Customers can take advantage of pre-defined and self-service editable dashboards and animations, to holistically visualize complex interactions. The combination of AI and visualization allows customers to investigate issues, solve problems, and gain actionable insights for optimizing production and the business.



McGreevy adds, “By pairing AVEVA Operations Control with the CONNECT platform, users have access to purpose-built AI capabilities for optimizing production throughput, quality and sustainability metrics.”



AVEVA also announced the continued evolution of AVEVA PI System portfolio with new and expanded capabilities for its AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure offering. New write-back capabilities from CONNECT to AVEVA PI Server enable real-time collaboration between operations experts and other stakeholders such as analysts and data scientists, allowing operators to incorporate advanced analytics within trusted tools and existing workflows. In addition, new performance enhancements will increase users’ ability to move, manage, and manipulate data to meet business demands. Customers are already achieving breakthrough results in productivity, quality, uptime and cost savings when they integrate their industrial data from the edge, the plant and the cloud using CONNECT.



“The latest AVEVA PI Data Infrastructure enhancements let customers leverage real-time operations data in a wider array of use cases and support data users in more functions, both inside and outside the enterprise. Our hybrid solution also enables industrial companies to see new levels of agility, scale and return from their expanded data infrastructure. We’re delighted to see the additional benefits our customers will achieve in the year ahead” states Rob McGreevy.



Beyond these flagship releases, a host of other capabilities enabled through CONNECT and our partner ecosystem will also be featured – including generative engineering design, enhanced planning, improved production operations (MES), performance, and simulation and optimization.







