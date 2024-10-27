Under the patronage of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week to take place in the Emirate

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, 26 October 2024:

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the inaugural Abu Dhabi Business Week (ADBW), hosted by Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), will take place from December 4-6, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi).

The event, held under the theme ‘Deliver Value. Create Impact’, will gather more than 150 speakers and 8,000 policymakers, business executives, international investors and entrepreneurs to explore new opportunities, forge strategic partnerships and drive sustainable economic development. The event reflects the Emirate’s economic growth and its commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.



10

Specialised events, covering a wide array of topics

8,000

Policymakers, business executives, investors, and entrepreneurs are expected to participate at ADBW USD 1.7tn

Of sovereign wealth funds managed by Abu Dhabi, making it the world’s richest city



150

Speakers to address participants on topics including innovation and entrepreneurship

1st

in MENA for ease of doing business

196%

Growth of economic licences in Abu Dhabi in a decade





































Reflecting Abu Dhabi’s commitment to fostering a thriving business environment, ADBW offers participants opportunities to explore new markets and gain valuable insights into the trends and strategies shaping the future of the rapidly growing ‘Capital of Capital’.

Abu Dhabi Business Week will focus on strategies to strengthen businesses and cultivate an ecosystem marked by increased collaboration between the public and private sectors, driving growth and diversification.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), said: “Abu Dhabi’s Falcon Economy is solidifying our position as a rising economic powerhouse. Abu Dhabi Business Week will serve as a platform for businesses to connect and collaborate, driving the next phase of growth and diversification within our dynamic economy. This event embodies our dedication to empowering businesses as part of our efforts to accelerate the transition to a smart, diversified and sustainable economy.

H.E. Al Zaabi added: “Supported by our multidimensional sustainable development strategies and a focus on new, high-growth sectors, Abu Dhabi’s business-friendly ecosystem offers promising opportunities for investors, businesses, and talents to thrive and expand on a global scale. These strategies are supercharging the non-oil sectors, which now account for over 55 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s GDP following a growth of 6.6 per cent in Q2 2024. Over the past decade, the issuance of economic licences has surged by a remarkable 196 per cent, underscoring Abu Dhabi’s supportive economic landscape. Reflecting these economic strengths, Abu Dhabi Business Week’s specialised platforms are set to equip business leaders with the insights they need to address pressing challenges and seize new opportunities.”

The event’s first edition will host 10 specialised events, including the Abu Dhabi Business Forum, which will tackle key topics such as global investment dynamics in Abu Dhabi, business clusters, regulations and public-private partnerships.

Other events, including the Procurement Forum, the Innovation Xchange, the Global Manufacturing & Industrialisation Summit, the Family Business Forum, the Entrepreneurship Summit, and the Youth Forum, will provide participants with an in-depth look into topics like innovation, procurement, women’s empowerment, family businesses, youth, and entrepreneurship.

In addition to exploring investment opportunities, attendees will have opportunities to engage with thought-provoking panel discussions, insightful workshops and exhibitions showcasing cutting-edge innovations and services.

Recently named the World’s Richest City, Abu Dhabi is home to US$1.7 trillion in sovereign wealth fund assets and enjoys the strongest sovereign credit rating in the GCC, providing investors with unparalleled access to finance and growth opportunities. The Emirate has also been ranked 1st in ease of doing business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.





