Israeli Occupation Media: 50 People Injured In Tel Aviv Truck-Ramming Incident
Date
10/27/2024 7:08:21 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation media said on Sunday that 50 people were injured, 15 in critical condition, due to a truck-ramming incident in Tel Aviv in the occupied Palestinian lands.
It mentioned that the operation was executed by a person from Jerusalem after his truck rammed into people waiting at a bus stop.
It added that the Israeli occupation soldiers that were near the scene have shot the driver. (end)
nq
MENAFN27102024000071011013ID1108821889
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.