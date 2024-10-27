Israeli Occupation Media: 50 People Injured In Tel Aviv Truck-Ramming Incident

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Israeli said on Sunday that 50 people were injured, 15 in critical condition, due to a truck-ramming incident in Tel Aviv in the occupied Palestinian lands.

It mentioned that the operation was executed by a person from Jerusalem after his truck rammed into people waiting at a bus stop.

It added that the Israeli occupation that were near the scene have shot the driver. (end)

