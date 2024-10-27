Putin announces BRICS to make ‘important decisions’ in Kazan

(MENAFN) During the annual BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir emphasized the importance of the gathering, indicating that significant decisions will be made to enhance cooperation among member nations. His remarks were delivered during a meeting with Indian Prime Narendra Modi, who is also in attendance at the 16th BRICS Summit.



Putin highlighted the necessity for the leaders to focus on a series of crucial decisions designed to improve the effectiveness of the BRICS association and to strengthen the multifaceted collaboration among its members. He noted that negotiations among the leaders would commence after the summit's opening dinner on Tuesday.



The city of Kazan has become a focal point for international diplomacy, as dozens of foreign leaders converge for three days of intense discussions and high-level bilateral meetings. The overarching aim of the BRICS group is to promote a new vision of global multilateralism, reflecting the diverse interests and needs of its member countries.



On the sidelines of the summit, Putin also engaged in high-profile discussions with key leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Earlier in the day, he met with Dilma Rousseff, the president of the BRICS New Development Bank (NDB), further underscoring the summit's significance for economic collaboration.



BRICS, initially established in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, saw South Africa join the group in 2010. This year marked a significant expansion, with the official inclusion of four additional countries: Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has also been invited to join but has yet to complete the ratification process for its membership.



Putin previously noted that interest in BRICS has surged, with around 30 nations expressing a desire to cooperate with the group in various formats. This growing interest reflects the increasing relevance of BRICS in the evolving landscape of global politics and economics, as member states seek to amplify their collective influence on the world stage.

