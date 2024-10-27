Chinese private investment companies manage total of USD2.76T at end of September

(MENAFN) As of the end of September, the total value of funds managed by Chinese private firms reached an impressive 19.64 trillion yuan, which is approximately 2.76 trillion U.S. dollars. This figure highlights the significant scale and growth of private investment in China, as reported by the China Asset Management Association. The data not only underscores the prowess of private funds in the country but also indicates their increasing importance in the overall investment landscape.



Among the various types of private funds, equity investment funds emerged as the largest category, boasting a total value of 10.89 trillion yuan. This dominance reflects a strong interest in equity markets and suggests that investors are actively seeking opportunities in this area. Following equity funds, securities investment funds and venture capital funds also contributed significantly to the total, showcasing a diverse range of investment strategies and interests among Chinese private investors.



The growth of private funds is further illustrated by the rising number of registered private funds, which reached 147,566 by the end of last month. This increasing registration indicates a burgeoning interest in private investment vehicles and a growing appetite for varied investment options among investors in China. The influx of new funds could also suggest confidence in the market and its potential for delivering returns in the future.



Established in 2012, the China Asset Management Association serves as a self-regulatory organization that represents the mutual fund industry within the country. Its role is critical in providing oversight and support to private funds, ensuring that they operate within regulatory frameworks while fostering a healthy investment environment. The association's data and insights are invaluable for understanding trends and developments in China's rapidly evolving asset management sector.

