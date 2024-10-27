General Staff Shares Video Of Ukrainian Troops Training In The UK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Instructors from Great Britain continue to Ukrainian recruits the basics of fire training on the territory of the United Kingdom as part of the multinational operation INTERFLEX.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine reported this on and shared a video, Ukrinform saw.

"At one of the classes, servicemen practiced firing from all positions, movement tactics and firing at different distances, as well as passed a test on accurate shooting," the post reads.

In the conditions of modern combat, fire training is crucial, preparing for battlefield challenges, enhancing their effectiveness, and increasing their chances of success.

Practicing shooting from various positions and distances helps recruits adapt to different combat situations, respond swiftly to changes, maintain the accuracy of the fire, and ensure maximum effectiveness of hitting targets.

Another essential aspect of the training is teamwork, which allows the military to better coordinate, support one another, and perform combat tasks more effectively.

Operation INTERFLEX is a British-led multinational training program aimed at Ukrainian military personnel with limited or no prior military experience.

Military instructors from the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Estonia, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, and Sweden are conducting the training as part of INTERFLEX.