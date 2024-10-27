عربي


NPP Secures First Local Election Victory For Nov Parliamentary Vote In Sri Lanka

10/27/2024 5:10:24 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, Oct 27 (NNN-XINHUA) – Sri Lankan President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake's National People's Power (NPP), won the Elpitiya local government election held yesterday, securing 15 of the 28 available seats, according to the Election Commission.

Sri Lanka is set to hold a parliamentary election on Nov 14. Elpitiya was the first one to launch the local government election.

The NPP garnered 17,295 of the 36,305 valid votes cast. The Samagi Jana Balavegaya, led by Sajith Premadasa, Dissanayake's main competitor in the Sept 21 presidential election, came in second, winning six seats with 7,924 votes.– NNN-XINHUA

Nam News Network

