Israeli Regime Completed Airstrike On Iranian Targets, Tehran Reported“Limited Damage”

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN/JERUSALEM, Oct 27 (NNN-IRNA/MA'AN) – The Israeli said yesterday that, it had completed waves of pre-dawn on military targets in Iran, in what it called a retaliatory move to recent months of from Iran, with Iran reporting that it had successfully countered the Israeli regime's assault.

The Israeli Zionist Defence Forces said in a statement yesterday that, it launched“precise and targeted” air strikes on targets in several areas in Iran, including missile facilities, surface-to-air missile arrays, and additional Iranian aerial capabilities.

The Zionist statement was issued about three and a half hours after it announced the start of the operation.

The regime's state-owned Kan TV News, reported that, dozens of jets, including F35, F16 and F15, attacked 20 military targets in Iran.

Iranian eyewitnesses said that, loud explosions were heard around the country's capital, Tehran, early yesterday. Shortly afterwards, Iranian media reported that, Iran's air defence was engaged against Israeli strike attempts.

Iran's air defence headquarters successfully countered the Israeli attack, which resulted in“limited damage,” Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

It said, while Iran's integrated air defence system intercepted and countered the attack, limited damage occurred in some areas. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

The Tasnim report said that, the regime forces targeted military sites in Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces, despite prior warnings from Iran against attacking the country.

Two Iranian soldiers were killed, following the Israeli attacks, Iran's army said.

Tasnim news agency said in another report that, the Israeli regime has exaggerated its predawn strike on targets in Iran.

The regime's claims that over 100 military aircraft were involved in its attack on Iran and 20 points in the country were targeted, were“unreal” and far exaggerated, Tasnim quoted an informed source as saying.

Citing another informed source, Tasnim said, Iran was ready to respond to the regime's attack.

The source added, Iran reserved the right to respond to any attack by the regime, and it would receive a reaction for every action it took.

Also yesterday, the Syrian Defence Ministry, reported that, the regime's forces launched a series of airstrikes against military sites in Syria's southern and central regions.

The strikes, reportedly carried out at around 2:00 a.m. local time (2300 GMT Friday), involved missiles launched from the direction of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Lebanese airspace.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, reported that, regime aircraft entered Syrian airspace to target locations linked to Iran.

According to the Syrian Defence Ministry, Syrian air defences intercepted and downed several missiles, and efforts to assess the full impact of the strikes were ongoing.

Many countries condemned Israel's strikes against Iran.

“Israeli strikes against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran are a grave violation of the United Nations (UN) Charter and the international law,” the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said, the kingdom affirmed its rejection of the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict, which threatens the security and stability of the region's countries and people.

“Iraq strongly condemns this attack, expressing its solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” read an official statement from the Iraqi government, saying,“The occupying Zionist entity continues its aggressive policies and widening the conflict in the region through blatant attacks that it carries out with impunity.”– NNN-IRNA/MA'AN