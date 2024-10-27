Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Leads To Forced Displacement Of Millions
Date
10/27/2024 5:08:35 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Photo-feature by Fawaz Al-Otaibi
BEIRUT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Displacement continues in Lebanon as people are leaving their lives behind in search for safety, far from the Israeli Occupation missiles, which shows no regard for international conventions or humanitarian laws.
Over a million people have been displaced from their villages across Lebanon, particularly in the southern region, fleeing Israeli airstrikes that destroyed public and private properties, according to several sources including the Lebanese government and international organizations such as the UN.
The streets in the capital are overcrowded with tents prepared by the country to shelter the displaced individuals, as the number of people are growing since the Israeli occupation airstrike began in September 23. (end) fw
MENAFN27102024000071011013ID1108821731
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.