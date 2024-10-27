Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Leads To Forced Displacement Of Millions

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Fawaz Al-Otaibi

BEIRUT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Displacement continues in Lebanon as people are leaving their lives behind in search for safety, far from the Israeli missiles, which shows no regard for international conventions or humanitarian laws.

Over a million people have been displaced from their villages across Lebanon, particularly in the southern region, fleeing Israeli that destroyed public and private properties, according to several sources including the Lebanese and international organizations such as the UN.

The streets in the capital are overcrowded with tents prepared by the country to shelter the displaced individuals, as the number of people are growing since the Israeli occupation airstrike began in September 23. (end) fw