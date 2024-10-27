(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today, October 27, Uruguay's 3.4 million voters will choose their next president and lawmakers. Unlike its neighbors, Uruguay's election stands out for its lack of hostility. The country, known for marijuana and beautiful beaches, continues its tradition of moderate politics.



Three main candidates lead the race. Yamandú Orsi from the center-left Broad Front is the frontrunner. Álvaro Delgado represents the ruling conservative coalition. Andrés Ojeda, a younger conservative, has gained popularity through social media. suggest no candidate will win outright, likely leading to a November runoff.



Uruguay's political landscape differs from countries like Argentina or Brazil. Here, the main parties often agree on key issues. This overlap has created a political environment where cooperation is common. Economist Maria Dolores Benavente points out that both sides share similar economic views.



The election also includes two important plebiscites. Voters will decide on changing the $22.5 billion private pension system. They'll also vote on allowing nighttime police raids to fight drug crime. These issues have sparked more debate than the presidential race itself.







The current government hopes its economic record will win votes. Employment and wages have improved under their leadership. However, rising crime rates pose a challenge. Orsi has promised to be tough on crime, while Delgado emphasizes the country's progress since 2019.



Voting stations will open at 7:30 AM and close at 7:30 PM local time. Results are expected about two hours after polls close. The country typically sees high voter turnout, often exceeding 90%.

Uruguay Votes: Consensus Politics in South America'a Most Democratic Country

Uruguay's stable politics contrast sharply with regional trends. Since 1985, the country has peacefully alternated between center-left and center-right governments. This pattern has helped establish Uruguay as a strong democracy in South America.



The election's outcome is unlikely to cause major policy shifts. Both main parties agree on many key issues. This stability sets Uruguay apart in a region often marked by political upheaval.



As election day nears, Uruguay maintains its reputation for political moderation. The country's approach to politics offers an alternative to the polarization seen elsewhere. Regardless of who wins, Uruguay's commitment to democratic values and civil discourse remains strong.



