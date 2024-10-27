(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On Sunday, October 27, 2024, Brazil will hold the second round of its municipal elections. Voters in 51 cities, including 15 state capitals, will head to the to elect their mayors for the next four years. The Superior Electoral Court reports that 33,996,477 citizens are eligible to vote in this runoff.



Voting will take place from 8 AM to 5 PM Brasília time across all participating cities. This uniform schedule ensures consistency and allows for efficient vote counting. Brazil's electronic system, used since 2000, will once again facilitate the process.



São Paulo, Brazil's largest city, is a key focus of these elections. With 9,322,444 eligible voters, the city faces a choice between two candidates. Ricardo Nunes, the current mayor from the MDB party, seeks reelection. He has received support from former President Jair Bolsonaro. His opponent is Guilherme Boulos from the PSOL party, backed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.







In Rio de Janeiro, the second-largest city, voters will decide between Eduardo Paes (PSD) and Marcelo Crivella (Republicanos). Paes, a former mayor, led the first round with 37% of the votes. Crivella, who previously served as mayor from 2017 to 2020, secured 31% in the initial voting.



Belo Horizonte, the capital of Minas Gerais, sees a contest between Fuad Noman (PSD) and Bruno Engler (PL). Noman, the current mayor, is running for his first full term after taking office in 2022. Engler, a state deputy, represents the conservative wing of local politics.

Brazil's Runoff Elections: 34 Million to Vote in 51 Cities

The 2024 municipal elections have shown some shifts in Brazil's political landscape. Center and center-right parties have made significant gains. The PSD now governs 877 municipalities, while the MDB controls 844. This trend suggests a move away from the extreme polarization seen in recent national elections.



Parliamentary amendments have played a crucial role in these elections. Cities receiving substantial funds through these amendments have seen a 98% reelection rate for incumbents. This high rate underscores the importance of federal resources in local politics.







Voting remains compulsory for most Brazilian adults aged 18 to 70, with some exceptions. Those between 16 and 17, over 70, or illiterate may choose whether to vote. This system typically ensures high participation rates across the country.



The results of these runoff elections will likely influence Brazil's political landscape leading up to the 2026 general elections. Political analysts will closely watch the outcomes to gauge party strengths and national trends.



As the day concludes, Brazil will have taken another step in its democratic process. The choices made by millions of voters will shape local governance and potentially impact national politics in the years to come.

