(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The world braces for a week of crucial economic releases from October 28 to November 1. Investors and analysts alike will keep a close eye on key indicators that could shape trends.



Brazil kicks off the week with the Focus Report on Monday. This document, prepared by the Central of Brazil , offers valuable insights into market expectations for various economic indicators. The report serves as a barometer for the country's economic outlook.



Across the Pacific, Japan will reveal its unemployment rate. Meanwhile, Mexico will publish its trade balance figures. These data points will provide a snapshot of economic health in these nations.







Tuesday brings attention to Brazil's Direct Investment and Current Account figures for September. In the United States, consumer confidence data and the JOLTS report will take center stage. These indicators offer a glimpse into the American job market and consumer sentiment.



Midweek, Brazil will release its General Market Price Index, commonly known as the "rent inflation" indicator. This metric influences various sectors, including energy and telecommunications. The Producer Price Index will follow, measuring inflation at the production level.



Wednesday also marks a significant day for global markets. Germany, the Eurozone, and the United States will all release their quarterly GDP figures. China will publish its Composite and Manufacturing PMI data, offering insights into the world's second-largest economy.

Economic Spotlight: Pivotal Data Points for the Week Ahead (Oct 27-Nov 1)

Thursday focuses on labor markets. Brazil will release its unemployment rate, while the Eurozone will publish both unemployment figures and inflation data. Japan's interest rate decision will also draw attention from global investors.



The week concludes with a flurry of Manufacturing PMI releases from Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and the United States. These indicators will provide a comprehensive view of global manufacturing activity.



Argentina rounds out the week with its Tax Revenue report for October. This data point will offer insights into the fiscal health of South America's second-largest economy.



Throughout the week, investors should remain alert to these economic releases. They have the potential to influence market sentiment and drive financial decisions across the globe.

Economic Calendar for the Week October 28 to November 1, 2024

Monday, October 28

Brazil





8:25 AM – BCB: Focus Report (weekly)





9:00 AM – Trade Balance (Sep)





8:30 PM – Unemployment Rate (Sep)







8:30 AM – Current Account Transactions (Sep)

8:30 AM – FDI (September)







11:00 AM – Consumer Confidence - Conference Board (Oct)

11:00 AM – JOLTS Job Openings (Sep)







8:00 AM – IGP-M (Oct)



10:00 AM – PPI (Sep)

2:30 PM – CAGED Employment Evolution Index

– Continuous PNAD







6:00 AM – Quarterly GDP



5:55 AM – Unemployment Rate (Oct)

10:00 AM – CPI (Oct)





7:00 AM – Quarterly GDP





9:30 AM – Quarterly GDP







10:30 PM – Manufacturing PMI (Oct)

10:30 PM – Composite PMI (Oct)







8:30 AM – Gross Debt/GDP

9:00 AM – Unemployment Rate





10:45 PM – Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Oct)





12:00 AM – Interest Rate Decision





4:00 AM – Retail Sales (Sep)







7:00 AM – CPI (Oct)

7:00 AM – Unemployment Rate (Sep)







9:00 AM – Industrial Production (Sep)

10:00 AM – S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Oct)





6:30 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Oct)







9:30 AM – Payroll

11:45 AM – Manufacturing PMI (Oct)





12:00 PM – Manufacturing PMI (Oct)





7:00 PM – Tax Revenue (Oct)



