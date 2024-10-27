Qatar Chairs Meeting Of Arab Central Bank Governors With World Bank Group President
10/27/2024 4:35:28 AM
Washington: The State of Qatar chaired the meeting of Arab central bank governors with President of World Bank Group Ajay Banga.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group held from October 21 to 26 in Washington, D.C., and was attended by several finance ministers, central bank governors, and heads of financial institutions.
In his speech, Minister of Finance H E Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari stated that the State of Qatar plays a vital role in supporting joint efforts by enhancing cooperation among various stakeholders, noting the importance of joint efforts.
This support contributes to achieving sustainable development goals and strengthening economic stability, particularly in fragile countries affected by conflicts.
By providing necessary funding and facilitating access to grants and concessional loans, it helps build the capacities of these countries and enhance their ability to face challenges, he added.
