Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio expresses his support for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris

(MENAFN) In a recent Instagram announcement, Oscar-winning Leonardo DiCaprio expressed his support for candidate Kamala Harris in the forthcoming presidential election. Through a powerful message, DiCaprio stressed the pressing need for decisive action on climate change, stating, “Climate change is destroying the earth and harming our economy. We need a bold step to save our economy, our planet, and ourselves. That’s why I’m going to vote for Kamala Harris.”



DiCaprio has long been an advocate for environmental causes, and his support for Democratic candidates is well-established. In early 2020, he participated in a fundraising event for Joe Biden, hosted by former Paramount Pictures president Sherry Lansing, further demonstrating his commitment to candidates who prioritize climate action.



In the caption accompanying the video, DiCaprio highlighted the recent destruction caused by hurricanes Helen and Milton, describing them as “unnatural disasters caused by climate change.” He commended Harris for her ambitious vision of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and for her efforts to promote a green economy, showcasing her dedication to sustainability.



Furthermore, DiCaprio pointed out Harris’s critical role in the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, noting her influential position as vice president during the crucial vote that enabled the law to pass with a Democratic majority. This legislation represents a significant advancement in addressing climate change and paving the way for a sustainable future.



The actor also took the opportunity to criticize former President Donald Trump, pointing to his decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement and his rollback of vital environmental protections. DiCaprio remarked that Trump “continues to deny facts and deny science,” highlighting the clear differences between the two candidates' stances on environmental policy.



As the election approaches, Harris has attracted support from a host of prominent figures in the entertainment industry, including Taylor Swift, Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Chris Rock, and George Clooney. DiCaprio’s endorsement bolsters the momentum of influential voices rallying behind Harris, reflecting a united effort to address urgent issues like climate change in the upcoming election.

