Chinese hackers target mobile phones of former U.S. President Trump, his vice presidential nominee

(MENAFN) In a troubling revelation, it has been reported that Chinese hackers have targeted the mobile phones of former U.S. President Donald and his vice presidential nominee, Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio. This breach is believed to be part of a broader intelligence-gathering operation, according to sources familiar with the matter.



Investigators are currently working to assess the extent of the hackers' infiltration into these devices, particularly whether they accessed contact information or any sensitive data through the compromised communication systems. Sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity have emphasized the seriousness of this security breach.



The data on the phones of presidential candidates holds significant intelligence value. It could encompass crucial communications and text messages exchanged between Trump and Vance, as well as details regarding their contacts and how frequently they interact. Such intelligence could be particularly useful to hackers if they were capable of monitoring these communications in real-time, as noted in a report by the New York Times.



Officials acquainted with the situation have indicated that Trump’s campaign was informed this week that their phones were among those targeted by hackers who successfully breached the systems of Verizon, a major telecommunications provider.



This hacking incident is not isolated; it forms part of a wider intelligence-gathering effort that has also compromised the phones of Democratic officials. This includes key figures associated with Vice President Kamala Harris's campaign and other prominent congressional leaders, such as Senator Chuck Schumer, the Majority Leader.



Cybersecurity experts stress that these attacks highlight the aggressive and far-reaching nature of these hacking attempts. Analysts from the West have identified the group responsible for these operations as "Salt Typhoon," reflecting a concerning level of sophistication and coordination characteristic of state-sponsored cyber espionage.





MENAFN27102024000045015687ID1108821570