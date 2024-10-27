Humanitarian crisis in southern Gaza Strip escalates to critical level

(MENAFN) The humanitarian crisis in the southern Gaza Strip has escalated to a critical level, compelling residents to consume spoiled flour as they confront extreme drought and severe food shortages. Ongoing blockades and military have severely limited access to essential supplies and humanitarian aid, worsening the already dire circumstances.



In Khan Yunis, countless families gather each day at the sole remaining bakery, “Qalaa,” in hopes of obtaining at least a minimal amount of bread to alleviate their hunger. Unfortunately, many leave disappointed, as the bakery’s supplies are rapidly depleting. The scarcity of basic food items—such as flour, vegetables, and other necessities—has plunged the population into a precarious situation, facing soaring prices in an already strained economy.



Amna al-Nabih, a mother of several children, recounts her family’s struggle, revealing that they have subsisted solely on "cheese sandwiches" for over a week due to exorbitant costs. The recent crisis surrounding bread availability has only intensified their difficulties, with the price of a bread bundle skyrocketing from five to twenty shekels in just a few days. With a heavy heart, she expresses her frustrations and reliance on faith, stating, “God suffices us and yes, the agent.”



Another resident, Khaled Abu Hatab, returned home with a bundle of bread he purchased at the inflated price of twenty shekels, only to discover that the flour used to make it was spoiled and gave off a foul odor. Despite the unpleasant condition of the bread, he felt he had no choice but to feed his four children, saying, “This bread is full of weevils and smells rotten, but we have no other option.”



The situation in southern Gaza is increasingly dire, with families enduring the grim reality of hunger and scarcity. As they navigate this relentless crisis, their resilience and determination to survive shine through, highlighting their unwavering spirit in the face of overwhelming adversity.

