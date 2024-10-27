BRICS Leaders Adopt Final Declaration Of XVI Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) BRICS leaders adopted a final declaration outlining priorities for the bloc, including a commitment to strengthening multilateralism and expanding partnerships with developing countries. The declaration was published on the official website of the Russian president following the XVI BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

“A final declaration has been prepared, which contains general assessments of the state of affairs in the world, summarises the results of the Russian BRICS presidency, and defines the benchmarks of interaction for the long term,” said Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The declaration consists of a preamble and four sections:“Strengthening multilateralism for a fairer and more democratic world order”,“Strengthening cooperation in the interests of global and regional stability and security”,“Deepening financial and economic cooperation in the interests of equitable global development”, and“Expanding humanitarian exchanges in the interests of socio-economic development.”

“We reiterate the importance of further enhancing BRICS solidarity and cooperation based on our mutual interests and key priorities and further strengthening our strategic partnership,” the document reads.

The declaration highlights the growing interest of the Global South in BRICS and endorses the“Modalities of BRICS Partner Country Category.”

“The leaders firmly believe that the expansion of BRICS partnership with developing countries will contribute to strengthening international cooperation,” the statement said.

The BRICS summit, which began in Kazan on 22 October, will conclude on 24 October. Outreach sessions, known as BRICS Plus, are scheduled for the final day.