Qatar Foundation To Convene Annual Gathering Of Arab Global Scholar

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation (QF) will convene the Arab Global Scholars (AGS) Annual Gathering from November 3-5, 2024, unveiling the evolution of its longstanding initiative linking Arab scholars and intellectuals back to their region to positively impact its development and address regional and global challenges alike.

The continuously growing AGS community traces its origins back to 2006, when QF gathered a select group of Arab expatriate scientists to establish a robust scientific research to support the development of knowledge-based economies across the region. Doha became its central hub through the formation of the Arab Expatriate Scientists (AES) Network, which has evolved into today's AGS.

AGS is an innovation-focused community designed to foster connections among Arab scholars by establishing links with universities, research centers, the government, as well as industry collaborators from within Qatar. Current AGS member and partner organizations include some of the most important institutions in Qatar and beyond.

Continued growth of the initiative will be spearheaded by QF's member Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU), a home-grown research-intensive academic institution well-versed in the importance of driving collaboration with like-minded organizations to shape novel solutions for local, regional, and global impact.

During the AGS Annual Gathering, distinguished Arab-origin minds that work to impact various fields, whether based in Qatar, their home countries, or elsewhere in the world will participate in a three-day program spearheaded by HBKU. Renowned experts will be among the attendees discussing the steady cultivation of networks among Arab scholars, universities, research institutes, and industry partners, laying the groundwork for ongoing collaboration in education, research, and innovation across diverse fields.

QF's Dr. Hilal Lashuel, an American-Yemeni scientist and longstanding member of AGS, said:“This community was founded on a core mission to foster 'brain gain' and 'brain circulation' throughout the Middle East and North Africa. In doing so, AGS is determined to develop new models of collaboration and partnerships among Arab Scholars to advance research and innovation while supporting economic growth in Qatar and across the region. Qatar has remained steadfast in its commitment to advancing this mission, continuously investing in initiatives that harness the expertise of Arab scholars both locally and globally to drive progress and regional development.”

Dr. Ahmad M. Hasnah, President of Hamad Bin Khalifa University, said:“AGS enhances the vibrant exchange situated within Qatar and the wider MENA region by amplifying the Arab voice in the global conversation. The initiative links a multitude of partners from industry, academia, and the government to expertise and knowledge attuned to national development objectives, as well as local efforts to foster a brighter future for Arab populations and the region. AGS solidifies Qatar's position as a knowledge hub and as a convener, while seeking to inspire coming generations.”