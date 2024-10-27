Kidney Transplant Precision Medicine Program Marks Significant Advancement

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The establishment of the Kidney Transplant Precision Program at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) between medical genetics and kidney transplant departments marks a significant advancement in kidney transplant care, particularly for high-risk patients with hereditary kidney diseases.

Dr. Hassan Al Malki, Head of Nephrology division and the Director of the Nephrology Transplant Program at HMC, said the innovative program focuses on utilising advanced and sophisticated genetic testing modalities to improve the outcomes of kidney transplant.“The Kidney Transplant Precision Medicine Program is a groundbreaking advancement in the field of kidney transplant,” Dr. Al Malki said.“By harnessing the power of personalised and genomic medicine, we can tailor treatment plans to the unique genetic and molecular characteristics of each patient with hereditary kidney diseases. This approach holds the promise of significantly improving the safety and quality of transplant of our patients and their donors and ultimately enhancing the quality of life for individuals with kidney disease.”

Reem Ibrahim Bux, the Clinical Lead of Adult and Reproductive Genetic Counseling Services at HMC, said this unique program aims to identify underlying genetic conditions. This includes hereditary polycystic kidney disease, Alport syndrome, and other inherited conditions that could affect both donors and recipients at the process of kidney transplant. “This provides more personalised insights into potential genetic risks and offering more tailored care strategies for those undergoing kidney transplants. As genetic counselors, our primary goal is to provide appropriate genetic testing and interpret complex results for recipients, donors, and their families."

