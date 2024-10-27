Nana Patekar Says ‘Vanvaas’ Is One Of His Best Films Till Date

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumba, Oct 27 (IANS) Veteran star Nana Patekar has said that his journey in“Vanvaas” has been memorable and called the one of his best films till date.

Nana took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a poster from the upcoming film. In the poster, the veteran is seen sitting all suited up on a ghat. The has worried look on his face.

He captioned it:“"#Vanvaas ki puri journey mere liye bahot hi yaadgaar rahi. Yeh aaj tak ki meri best filmon mein se ek hai.”

The also shared that the teaser of the film is all set to be unveiled.

He added:“Bas 2 din baad, teaser out on 29th October."

Starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma, Vanvaas is written, produced and directed by Anil Sharma and will be released worldwide by Zee Studios. The film will be a Christmas release and will hit the theaters on 20th December 2024.

It was on October 12, when filmmaker Anil Sharma announced his next titled“Vanvaas”, which he taggeds as“Kalyug Ka Ramayana”.

Talking about“Vanvaas”, Sharma said: "Ramayana and Vanvaas is a different take on the same where kids make their parents take exile. Kalyug Ka Ramayana jaha Apne hi Dete Hai Apno ko Vanvaas."

The makers offered a glimpse of the story that explores the timeless theme echoing an ancient tale where duty, honour, and the consequences of one's actions shape the course of lives.

In August, Anil spoke to IANS about“Vanvaas”, which he said is“emotions ka 'Gadar'."

He had said:“Jo 'Vanvaas' hai woh emotions ka Gadar hai. It is a blast of emotions. It is a story in which we have tried to show that a father is above all. It is a film that will get into everyone, and every father will watch the film and then tell their sons to go watch it.”

He shared“Vanvaas” is also an emotional journey,“where I say, 'apne hi dete hai apno ko vanvaas'. I am trying to tell the biggest truth in the world because it is very relevant in today's time,” Sharma said.