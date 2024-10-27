COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Potential Foodborne Illness – Listeria monocytogenes

Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowl

Salinas, CA October 26, 2024

Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls due to the inclusion of recalled chicken items from BrucePac, an outside ingredient supplier. The BrucePac recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The fresh vegetable components are not impacted by this recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The salad bowls were distributed in the following states: CA, LA, TX, WA.

Fresh Express is no longer using chicken ingredients from the ingredient supplier's (BrucePac) impacted facility and we will not do so until the USDA has inspected and given its approval for the facility to operate.

Consumers who have purchased these salad bowls should not eat any part and should discard them instead. For more information or to obtain a refund consumers may contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8am to 7pm Eastern time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

Fresh Express Salad Bowls Containing BrucePac Chicken Items Recalled: