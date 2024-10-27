Kuwait PM Congratulates Saint Vincent, Grenadines On Nat'l Day
10/27/2024 2:16:24 AM
KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulation on Sunday to the Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Susan Dougan, on her country's national day.
