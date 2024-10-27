عربي


Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Saint Vincent, Grenadines On Nat'l Day


10/27/2024 2:16:23 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of congratulation on Sunday to the Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Susan Dougan, on her country's national day.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished Dougan good health and wellbeing.
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

