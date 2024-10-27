Srinagar Premier League: J&K Police Beats Iqbal Sports 3-0
Date
10/27/2024 2:06:26 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In the“My Youth My Pride” Srinagar Premier League 2024, J&K Police XI defeated Iqbal Sports FC 3-0 on Saturday at TRC Stadium here.
Hayat opened the scoring for Police, finding the back of the net in the 5th minute. Rishab made it 2-0 in the third minute of added time. In the second half, Jahangir scored the third goal of the game in the 63rd minute.
ADVERTISEMENT
In Sunday's game, J&K bank FC will take on Kashmir Avengers FC at TRC Stadium. The game will kick off at 3:00 PM.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Srinagar Premier League: Real Kashmir Beats Northall 6-0
Srinagar Premier League: J&K Police Defeats Jhelum FC 5-1
MENAFN27102024000215011059ID1108821413
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.