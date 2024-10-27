Missed Diljit Dosanjh Concert? Watch Glimpses Of Delhi Show As Fans Get Emotional, 'Punjabi Aa Gaya Apne Desh...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Punjabi rockstar Diljit Dosanjh delighted fans by sharing pictures and videos from the first day of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024, held at Jawaharlal Nehru in Delhi . Early on October 27, the singer-actor took to social media, offering fans a view from inside the energetic concert venue. He shared that he would also perform again in Delhi later that day.

| Diljit Dosanjh concert Day 2 traffic alert! Check which routes to take, avoid

He shared a with the caption:“Shut Down Shut Down Kara Ta Fer Delhi Waleya Ne (Delhi people have shut it down again) Kal Milde an (See you again) Same Time Same Stadium”

The video , which shows glimpses of his concert, has gone viral and received over 11 million views. In one of the shots, a fan is seen in tears while watching Diljit perform.

“Punjabi aa gaya apne desh...banda kahin bhi jae, kahin bhi show lgga aae, apne desh aakr khushi he hoti hai (The Punjabi is back in his country. No matter where a person goes, whereever they do concerts, being in own country makes one happy),” Diljit says in the video.

| Dil-Luminati effect: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal walks 'last mile for Diljit'

Having recently returned to India following successful shows in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Diljit's performances in Delhi mark the beginning of a 10-city India tour.

After Delhi, his tour will take him to cities such as Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune and Kolkata, with the tour concluding in Guwahati on December 29 with a grand finale.

| Dosanjh concert: ED searches in Delhi, Mumbai over illegal sale of tickets Diljit Dosanjh holding the tricolour

In one photo, Diljit was seen proudly holding the Indian National Flag while standing on stage. Other images showed him performing, alongside shots of the huge crowd filling the stadium.