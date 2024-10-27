Donald Trump's Tirade Against Kamala Harris Continues After 'Lazy, Stupid', Ex-President Calls Her 'Low IQ'
10/27/2024 12:00:30 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the intensifying battle for the upcoming US Presidential elections in November, Donald trump continued his verbal attack against contender Kamala Harris. In a fresh round of verbal attacks against the Democratic presidential nominee, Trump called her a“low IQ person”. Earlier, former US President Trump had called Harris a“lazy, stupid” person.
Republican presidential candidate's made the comments in a marathon interview with American podcaster Joe Rogan. Durin the interview, Trump expanded on his usual rally rhetoric and criticised Kamala Harris's policy including overhauling the tax system. He also stressed upon his unsubstantiated 2020 election fraud claim.
(More to come)
