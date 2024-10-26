ETA Enhances Role Of Investor Support Unit At Tax Authority: Abdel Aal

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority, emphasized that one of the top priorities of the of Finance and the Tax Authority is to provide comprehensive support to investors, recognizing the vital role they play. She highlighted that the package of tax incentives announced by the Prime and the Minister of Finance includes measures to enhance the effectiveness of the Investor Support Unit under the Egyptian Tax Authority. This unit, as per its establishment mandate, is responsible for addressing investor inquiries related to obstacles and issues they face in implementing tax laws and related regulations. Additionally, it coordinates with relevant departments to resolve execution challenges, aiming to foster a renewed relationship with taxpayers and investors.

Abdel Aal pointed out several ongoing initiatives that will greatly facilitate the achievement of tax simplification goals for taxpayers and registrants. Among these is the transition to a digital system within the unit for receiving and responding to complaints and inquiries, processing documents, issuing legal opinions, and delivering them to taxpayers. The system will also streamline communication across all departments of the authority. Moreover, efforts are underway to ensure accurate, up-to-date information is readily available to investors through various channels, including the preparation of guides published on the official website of the Egyptian Tax Authority, with continuous updates. To reinforce the unit's effectiveness, it has been equipped with a sufficient number of qualified technical and administrative staff across all types of taxes administered by the authority.

She further noted the unit's commitment to maintaining regular communication with civil society organizations, tax-related associations, and other entities to identify and address key tax issues facing the community and to simplify tax procedures.

The Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority assured that the unit is dedicated to reviewing and responding to all inquiries and complaints directly or via the unit's email at [email protected] . It also ensures a swift response to all tax-related complaints received through the Unified Government Complaints System on the Cabinet's electronic portal. There is ongoing coordination with the General Administration of Investor Support at the Ministry of Finance to address complaints brought to the ministry by investors. The unit focuses on holding regular meetings and listening sessions with investors in coordination with relevant federations, investor associations, and civil society organizations. It promptly acts to resolve all tax obstacles, with a focus on regularly reviewing and updating support strategies in line with best international practices.

She added that priority will be given to tax-compliant taxpayers in accessing the services of the Investor Support Unit. This approach is part of the Egyptian Tax Authority's effort to promote voluntary compliance, which has recently become a key aspect of its dealings with taxpayers, aimed at building trust between the authority and the taxpayer community.