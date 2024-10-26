Jordanian Field Hospital Distributes 2,000 Food Parcels In Gaza's Khan Younis

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - In line with Jordan's ongoing efforts to support the people of Gaza, the Jordanian Field Hospital in Southern Gaza, in cooperation with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), on Saturday distributed 2000 food parcels to residents of Khan Younis.

The hospital commander said:“Several food packages containing basic items like oil, rice, and flour were distributed to the people of Gaza through charitable associations and organisations based in Khan Younis.”

The residents expressed their appreciation for the continuous efforts and initiatives undertaken by Jordan, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, to support the people in Gaza and strengthen their resilience, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.

The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.

Besides the field hospitals in Gaza, the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army established the Jordanian field hospital in Nablus in late November 2023 and has conducted over 900 surgeries and received more than 83,000 patients ever since.

The Kingdom has also established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank.