Fresh Express Is Voluntarily Recalling A Limited Number Of Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.
Read Announcement
Summary
Company Announcement Date:
October 26, 2024
FDA Publish Date:
October 26, 2024
Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
Reason for Announcement:
Recall Reason Description
Potential Foodborne Illness – Listeria monocytogenes
Company Name:
Fresh Express Incorporated
Brand Name:
Brand Name(s)
Product Description:
Product Description
Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowl
Company Announcement
Salinas, CA October 26, 2024
Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls due to the inclusion of recalled chicken items from BrucePac, an outside ingredient supplier. The BrucePac recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The fresh vegetable components are not impacted by this recall.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
The salad bowls were distributed in the following states: CA, LA, TX, WA.
Fresh Express is no longer using chicken ingredients from the ingredient supplier's (BrucePac) impacted facility and we will not do so until the USDA has inspected and given its approval for the facility to operate.
Consumers who have purchased these salad bowls should not eat any part and should discard them instead. For more information or to obtain a refund consumers may contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8am to 7pm Eastern time. Refunds are also available where purchased.
Fresh Express Salad Bowls Containing BrucePac Chicken Items Recalled:
Name of Product
Ounces
UPC
Package Code
Use-By-Date
US Distribution States
| Fresh Express
Gourmet Café
Chicken Caesar
| 5.75 oz
| 071279565620
| S281
S282
S285
S288
| 10/26/2024
10/27/2024
10/30/2024
11/2/2024
| CA, LA, TX, WA
Company Contact Information
Consumers:
Fresh Express Consumer Response Center
(800) 242-5472
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
MENAFN26102024003118003196ID1108821094
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.