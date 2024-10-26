Director Of Refereeing At FIFA Attends QSL Games

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Massimo Busacca, Director of Refereeing, attended the matches of Ooredoo Stars League in Doha on Saturday

A former referee, Swissman Bussaca is currently in Doha on a week-long visit at the invitation of the Referees Department and the Referees Committee of the Qatar Football Association, headed by Hani Taleb Ballan, to attend and follow the activities of Qatar Football Association's Referees Department and to closely follow the Qatari referees.

Busacca was present with Ballan at the Al Shamal vs Al Shahaniya match at the Suhaim Bin Hamad at Qatar Sports Club, and later also watched the Al Rayyan vs Al Ahli match at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.

Busacca will also be attending the analytical meetings of QFA's Referees Committee with local referees to analyse and explain, and will be also present for some practical applications for referees. He will also participate in advising and guiding referees with his vast experience in the world of refereeing.

Busacca's visit to Doha comes within the framework of joint cooperation and the strong relationship between the Referees Department of the Qatar Football Association and the Referees Department of FIFA, to provide all means of guidance for development of referees and the system as a whole.

MENAFN26102024000067011011ID1108821090