Curtain Falls On 85Th FIG Congress In Doha

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The 85th of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) concluded successfully in Doha after three productive days, bringing together over 500 officials from 157 member federations to advance the future of gymnastics.

The event, hosted by the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) and the Qatar Gymnastics Federation (QGF), welcomed FIG President Morinari Watanabe, First Vice-President Ali al-Hitmi, and senior FIG and Member Federation representatives. Delegates approved a comprehensive four-year plan (2025–2028) aimed at supporting FIG's strategic objectives. Central to this plan are initiatives to host World Championships across all gymnastics disciplines, expand the“Gymnastics for All” movement, streamline global competition management, and enhance educational and developmental opportunities for athletes, coaches, and officials.

Among the Congress highlights were detailed reports from the Independent Ethics Foundation for Gymnastics and the FIG Solidarity Foundation, reinforcing commitments to athlete protection and governance standards.

Updates were also presented from the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF), with discussions encompassing proposed amendments to FIG statutes. Notably, Congress participants endorsed the official recognition of“paragymnastics”, marking a milestone with new regulations paving the way for dedicated competitions and a rebranding initiative which will see the launch of a new FIG logo.

At the FIG Awards Ceremony, honorary FIG vice-presidents and distinguished members were recognised, with several receiving silver and bronze distinctions for their service. QGF executives Abeer al-Buainain, Mohamed al-Maraghi, and Essa al-Hitmi were also acknowledged for their contributions to organising the Congress, setting a high standard for future gatherings and solidifying Qatar's position as a hub for international sports events.

First Vice-President al-Hitmi praised the Congress' outcomes, emphasising its role in strengthening the global impact of gymnastics.“The Congress achieved significant progress on regulatory matters, budget approvals, and initiatives that advance gymnastics on the world stage,” he said.

Reflecting on his re-election, al-Hitmi hailed it as a win for Qatar and the Arab region, expressing gratitude to the QOC and its President HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad al-Thani, for their unwavering support.

Noha Abu Shabana, Chair of FIG's Rhythmic Gymnastics Technical Committee, also celebrated Qatar's successful organization of the Congress. She noted that the event saw the largest attendance in FIG history, addressed essential technical and strategic priorities, and held pivotal elections for the coming term.

Thailand was selected to host the next FIG Congress in 2026, and Jakarta, Indonesia, as the venue for the 2025 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships.

The Congress concluded with a renewed commitment to FIG's mission, setting a progressive course for gymnastics' global growth. The Qatar Olympic Committee reaffirms its dedication to supporting FIG's mission and advancing gymnastics in Qatar and worldwide.

