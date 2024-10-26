عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Fresh Express Is Voluntarily Recalling A Limited Number Of Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls


10/26/2024 10:45:33 PM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Read Announcement Summary Company Announcement Date: October 26, 2024 FDA Publish Date: October 26, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement:

Recall Reason Description

Potential Foodborne Illness – Listeria monocytogenes

Company Name: Fresh Express Incorporated Brand Name:

Brand Name(s)

Product Description:

Product Description

Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowl

Company Announcement

Salinas, CA October 26, 2024

Fresh Express is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Gourmet Café Chicken Caesar Salad Bowls due to the inclusion of recalled chicken items from BrucePac, an outside ingredient supplier. The BrucePac recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The fresh vegetable components are not impacted by this recall.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The salad bowls were distributed in the following states: CA, LA, TX, WA.

Fresh Express is no longer using chicken ingredients from the ingredient supplier's (BrucePac) impacted facility and we will not do so until the USDA has inspected and given its approval for the facility to operate.

Consumers who have purchased these salad bowls should not eat any part and should discard them instead. For more information or to obtain a refund consumers may contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 during the hours of 8am to 7pm Eastern time. Refunds are also available where purchased.

Fresh Express Salad Bowls Containing BrucePac Chicken Items Recalled:

Name of Product

Ounces

UPC

Package Code

Use-By-Date

US Distribution States

Fresh Express
Gourmet Café
Chicken Caesar 		5.75 oz 071279565620 S281
S282
S285
S288 		10/26/2024
10/27/2024
10/30/2024
11/2/2024 		CA, LA, TX, WA

Company Contact Information Consumers: Fresh Express Consumer Response Center (800) 242-5472

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

MENAFN26102024003118003196ID1108821083


EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search