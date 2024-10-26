MPD Seeking Suspects And Vehicle In Business Burglaries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Department is asking for the community's assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle involved in business burglaries.



On Thursday, October 24, 2024, between 4:24 a.m. and 4:36 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered a business in the Unit block of District Square, Southwest. The suspects fled the scene without taking any property. On Thursday, October 24, 2024, between 4:24 a.m. and 4:36 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered a business in the 800 block of Maine Avenue, Southwest. The suspects took property and money then fled the scene.

The suspects and the suspect vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411 . The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24165080

###

