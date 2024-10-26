Woman Injured As Russians Attack Bilozerka In Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Around two o'clock in the afternoon, the occupiers attacked Bilozerka in the Kherson region.
That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“A 43-year-old woman was injured as a result of enemy shelling. She was hospitalised with blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen,” the statement says.
Doctors are providing the victim with all the necessary assistance.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army fired artillery at Kherson at night, wounding a man.
