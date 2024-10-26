Woman Injured As Russians Attack Bilozerka In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Around two o'clock in the afternoon, the occupiers attacked Bilozerka in the Kherson region.

That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“A 43-year-old woman was as a result of enemy shelling. She was hospitalised with blast and traumatic brain injuries, concussion and a shrapnel wound to the abdomen,” the statement says.

Russian strike on: death toll rises to four

Doctors are providing the victim with all the necessary assistance.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian fired artillery at Kherson at night, wounding a man.