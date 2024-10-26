Two Killed, Two Injured In Russian Artillery Shelling Of Kherson Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops fired artillery at Stanislav in the Kherson region, killing two people and wounding two others.
That is according to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“The enemy shelled Stanislav with artillery. A 69-year-old local resident was injured in the attack. She has an explosive injury and concussion,” the report says.
It is noted that medics provided assistance to the victim at the scene. The woman refused to be hospitalized.
It later emerged that another person had been injured in the shelling.
“A man, 49, sustained blast trauma and concussion. The victim was outside at the time of the strike. He refused to be hospitalized, so medics treated him at the scene,” the report says.
Later, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, reported that two people were killed in the attack on Stanislav.
“Unfortunately, today the Russian army took the lives of two more people in the Kherson region. Around two o'clock in the afternoon, the enemy fired on Stanislav with artillery. Two men were fatally wounded. Both died at the scene. I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims,” he said.
As Ukrinform reported, Russian strikes killed three people and injured seven more, including a child, in the Kherson region on October 25.
