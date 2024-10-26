'Political Berlin' Supports Transfer Of Long-Range Weapons To Ukraine MEP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Unlike Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his inner circle, circles in Berlin support the transfer of long-range weapons to Ukraine.

This was stated by Bundestag Defense Committee Chair Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann at a briefing in Kyiv, as reported by an Ukrinform correspondent.

“The majority of people in 'political Berlin' are fully convinced in the need to provide all long-range weapons. It's the Chancellor and his inner circle who oppose it. The problem is that a few weeks ago, the Chancellor was at the UN in New York, where he stated, 'not under my watch.' So, I am not very optimistic,” she explained.

Strack-Zimmermann is confident that if Germany permitted strikes on military targets within Russian territory, other countries would follow its example.

“Germany has done a lot and continues to do much, but to give Ukraine weapons and say, 'You can use them here but not there' is absurd,” emphasized the MEP.

As previously reported, Ukraine requested 500-kilometer-range cruise missiles from Berlin back in May 2023. However, Chancellor Scholz firmly rejected the idea, citing the risk of drawing Germany and NATO into the war, despite calls from many politicians to proceed.