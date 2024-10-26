Death Toll From Israeli Attacks On Lebanon Rises To 2,653

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 26 (KUNA) - At least 19 people were killed and 108 others due to 76 air by the Israeli forces on Lebanon in the last 24 hours.

The figures took the number of to 2,653 deaths and 12,360 injured from a total of 11,161 Israeli since Oct 8, 2023, coordinator of the emergency committee Nasser Yassin said Saturday.

Up to 1,108 refugee reception centers were opened since the beginning of the ground attacks on September 23.

The Lebanese General Security recorded 349,796 Syrian citizens and 159148 Lebanese citizens who fled into Syria.

The Government Emergency Committee received and distributed international aid to the refugees in all the sites of Lebanon.

Lebanon witnessed October last year's daily military confrontations with the Israeli occupation army, causing Lebanon colossal human and material losses. (end)

