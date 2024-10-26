Israeli Airstrike On Residential Block In N. Gaza Kills 35 People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Oct 26 (KUNA) - Over 35 innocent civilians were brutally killed and many others Saturday night as Israeli forces carried out an on a residential block in the town of Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza.

The airstrike targeted a block of at least five homes near the western roundabout in Beit Lahiya, which belonged to the Abu Shdaq, Al-Masri, and Salman families, the official Palestinian news agency (WAFA) reported.

Local sources reported that urgent pleas for help are flooding in from Beit Lahiya to recover numerous victims, with many of the deceased and injured being children, women, and the elderly. Rescue efforts are hampered by a lack of ambulances and civil defense services, as Israeli occupation forces have blocked access to the affected areas.

In a separate attack, two additional civilians were killed, and several others injured in an airstrike on a home belonging to the Zaqqut family on Al-Nafaq Street in Gaza City.

Earlier today, health authorities in the war-torn region announced that the Indonesian Hospital and Kamal Adwan Hospital in the North Gaza Governorate are no longer operational due to the collapse of the healthcare system.

This crisis has been exacerbated by the Israeli blockade preventing access to hospitals, blocking medical supplies, and targeting ambulances and medical personnel.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 42,847 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 100,544 others injured.

Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.

Israel's genocidal attacks continue unabated despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. (end)

