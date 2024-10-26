Merging Pok With India Key To Peace In Kashmir: BJP

Accession Day marks the anniversary of the last Dogra Maharaja Hari Singh signing the Instrument of Accession, which formalised Jammu and Kashmir's merger with India in 1947.

The celebration was held at the BJP headquarters in Srinagar's Jawahar Nagar.

The event brought together party workers, senior leaders and citizens who honoured a significant day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

It was led by Ashok Koul, the general secretary (organisation) of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit.

Koul emphasised the importance of Accession Day as a reminder of the Union Territory's commitment to unity and integrity within India.

He said that Kashmir of 1947 was the only way out to stop the bloodshed in the UT and when Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) would be merged with the Indian Union, peace would become a permanent feature.

“BJP is committed to its stand of retrieving the PoK from Pakistan. We believe Kashmir of 1947 is the only way out to stop bloodshed in this part of the Valley. Once PoK will be merged with J&K of India, things would change and peace would become a permanent feature here,” Koul said on the sidelines of a function.

The J&K BJP unit had organised a function to celebrate October 26 as Accessions Day.“The accession day is a moment of pride for us. We are thankful to the J&K administration for declaring this day as a holiday so that people of J&K could celebrate it,” Koul said.

He said that Accession Day is no less than a festival for the people of J&K. About the recent spate of attacks in Kashmir, Koul said it is not for the first time attacks are taking place here.“Earlier, we saw such attacks in Reasi, Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua. We have condemned it to the highest form. Those behind killing innocents will be punished sternly by the security forces,” he said.

Koul said like National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah, other leaders of J&K must speak in one voice to condemn the attack.“All leaders must unanimously oppose talks with Pakistan unless it stops terrorism in Kashmir. BJP's stand is clear talks and terror can't go hand in hand,” he said.

About Statehood restoration, Koul said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah passed the resolution in the cabinet and the same was cleared by the LG Manoj Sinha as well.“The copy of resolution was presented to Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendera Modi in New Delhi. Now it is up to the leadership to take a call on its restoration,” Koul said.

'Restoration Of Statehood Not Political Issue'

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina on Saturday said restoration of statehood to the Union Territory is not a political issue but a policy matter, and any haste on the subject should be avoided since J-K has already suffered immensely due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the past 35 years.

Raina was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a BJP event in Udhampur district to mark the anniversary of Accession Day.

Extending his warm greetings to the people, Raina said every citizen of J-K will continue to work tirelessly for the unity and integrity of the nation and to uphold the tricolour with feelings of patriotism and dedication.

Responding to a question on restoration of statehood to the UT, Raina said J&K is a sensitive border region which bore the brunt of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism for the past 35 years with its people facing extreme difficult circumstances.

“Peace, harmony and prosperity have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir over the past 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and through the hard work of J-K's citizens, the army, police and the paramilitary forces.

“Now that a newly-elected government has been sworn in following the Assembly elections, I feel the sensitive issues should be discussed and addressed through mutual cooperation without playing politics,” Raina said.

“The decisions should not be rushed, particularly on the crucial matters. Restoration of statehood is not a political issue but a policy matter and the UT government should continue its dialogue with the Centre. Any haste on the subject should be avoided,” the BJP leader added.

He also said that terrorists carried out fatal attacks in Ganderbal and Gulmarg days after the swearing-in of the (National Conference) government on October 16 because the enemies of peace wanted the bloodbath to continue in J-K.

“The conspiracy to kill innocent people was hatched from across the border. J-K has already witnessed a lot of bloodshed as Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has created graveyards and cremation grounds here,” he claimed.

Stating that the efforts of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah along with the sacrifices of the security personnel have resulted in an improved situation in the Union Territory, Raina said,“In my opinion, the J-K government should coordinate with the Centre for the welfare of its people and avoid all sensitive issues, provocative actions or statements.”

Meanwhile, the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) and several other groups also celebrated Accession Day on Saturday, highlighting the“historic” role of Maharaja Hari Singh and the supreme sacrifice made by the Dogra warriors led by Brigadier Rajinder Singh.

While BJP workers paid floral tributes to the Maharaja at their party headquarters and offices across Jammu, YRS organised its main function at Tawi bridge where the statue of the Dogra ruler was garlanded. (inputs from agencies)

