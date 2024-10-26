Wfp Welcomes Us$25 Million Grant From Ksrelief For Its Operations In Yemen

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) JEDDAH – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has received a US$25 million contribution from Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to support its life-saving operations in Yemen over the next year.

The agreement was signed by WFP Deputy Executive Director Carl Skau and H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Adviser to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief), in Jeddah today.

US$15 million will be allocated to sustain emergency food assistance for vulnerable families across Yemen. The remaining US$10 million will fund resilience projects in Hadramaut, Al Maharah, and Socotra, helping communities improve food security and reduce their reliance on aid.

Food insecurity in Yemen is at an all-time high. According to WFP data, 64% of families surveyed in August reported insufficient access to food, with more than half of those experiencing severe food deprivation, marked by poor food consumption.

“KSrelief's support is essential for WFP's work in Yemen,” said Skau.“This grant will help feed over 500,000 people while also laying the foundations for long-term resilience against hunger.”

“The World Food Programme,” Dr. Al Rabeeah stated,“is one of KSrelief's most valued partners in addressing food insecurity. Our center, on behalf of Saudi Arabia, remains committed to fighting hunger and increasing community resilience in Yemen and around the world.”