IACML: Labor Ministers Of The Americas Agree On Rapid And Coordinated Action To Address Labor Challenges

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BOGOTA, Columbia – Ministers of from across the region, gathered at the XXII Inter-American of Ministers of Labor (IACML), approved the Declaration of Bogotá :“The Future of Work in the Americas: Building Peace, Social Justice and Climate Action.”

This document lays the groundwork for addressing the region's most urgent labor challenges, taking advantage of opportunities in an era of rapid technological transformation, and linking environmental protection measures with the creation of sustainable enterprises. The Plan of Action of Bogota was also approved, with concrete measures to advance toward these goals.

Colombian president Gustavo Petro attended the closing ceremony, where he invited to establish a global labor pact that includes a regulated use of artificial intelligence, clean energy and social justice.

“Paying attention to both the climate crisis and artificial intelligence implies talking about new democratic alliances, creating a labor pact with global public power from humanity, its diversity and cultures,” said the president. The head of state also stressed the importance of establishing a labor pact to regulate artificial intelligence for the benefit of life, human prosperity and rebalancing with nature.

Organized by the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Colombian ministry of labor, the Inter-American conference underscored the need for swift and coordinated regional action. Ministries from the region recognized the critical impact of emerging technologies and the transition to greener economies, highlighting the importance of shaping labor markets that are inclusive and resilient. At the conference, Colombia officially assumed the presidency of this ministerial process for the next three years.

Ambassador Elizabeth Darius-Clarke, permanent representative of Saint Lucia to the OAS and chair of the OAS Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI), said:

“These two days have set the stage for the work we must now undertake. The Declaration and Plan of Action of Bogota are not just documents, they chart a course for addressing the challenges ahead and seizing the opportunities before us. Our commitment to the future of work demands more than words; it demands action.”

For his part, OAS assistant secretary General Néstor Mendez, said:

“We are convinced that with the agreements made, the Declaration and the Plan of Action of Bogotá, we have a clear path to create better conditions for the people of the region in the next three years.” The assistant secretary general thanked the host country and noted:“Colombia's commitment and leadership on the issues discussed have been key to making this conference grow and strengthen.”

To ensure that the commitments of the Declaration are fulfilled, the ministers also adopted the Bogota Plan of Action, a concrete roadmap for regional cooperation. The Plan emphasizes the need for integrated public policies and the need to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Ministries of Labor. At the heart of the Plan is the promotion of social dialogue and tripartism, ensuring that governments, employers and workers collaborate to create a more equitable and sustainable future of work.

Closing the meeting, the Colombian minister of labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez Rios, emphasized that for the first time in the framework of these conferences“the issue of occupational safety and health has been taken beyond the topic of safety and health to strengthen a path that not only protects the planet, but also humanity”, as well as“the changes and labor transformation driven by the impact of technologies.”

The minister referred to the action roadmap developed during the conference and pointed out that it defines three fundamental challenges to be worked on:“building peace, social justice and climate action.”

In their Joint Declaration, the ministers of labor and heads of delegation reaffirmed their commitment to:



Promote social justice, gender and racial equity, and combat discrimination and violence in the workplace.

Address the challenges and opportunities posed by emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and digital platforms, advancing policies that protect workers' rights in these new forms of employment.

Highlight the importance of tripartism and social dialogue between governments, employers and workers to shape a fair, equitable and people-centered future of work. Ensure that the transition to green and blue economies prioritizes fair transitions, protects workers' rights and encourages the creation of sustainable enterprises.

Going forward, member states will lead the implementation of the plan, driving efforts towards a more inclusive and sustainable future of work in the region. The OAS, through its Executive Secretariat for Integral Development (SEDI) and the Inter-American Network for Labor Administration (RIAL), will continue to provide technical assistance and foster collaboration and knowledge sharing, ensuring that the commitments made during the conference are translated into concrete and transformative actions.

The Bogotá Declaration and Plan of Action, as well as more information, videos and photos of the event, are available here .

