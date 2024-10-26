From Being An Immigrant Favourite To Battling Diplomatic Row Over Nijjar Killing - Why Did India-Canada Ties Turn Sour?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) India-Canada ties have become increasingly strained over the past year - with both countries expelling diplomats, levelling murder charges and more. The ties between India and Canada soured after Prime Justin Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he had "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Nijjar. India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country.

Trudeau had later admitted that his government did not provided India with hard evidence but just intelligence regarding the killing of Nijjar on Canadian soil.

Sikh separatists demand an independent homeland known as Khalistan that would be carved out of India. An insurgency in the country had killed tens of thousands during the 1980s and 1990s. Several key leaders of the movement - including Nijjar (who held Canadian citizenship) - have been designated as 'terrorists' by Indian authorities.



“The Khalistanis have made Khalistan into a business in Canada. In the name of Khalistan, they do human trafficking, drug trafficking, gun-running and all. They earn a lot of money through that and also through gurudwaras and they use part of that money for all nefarious jobs,” Recalled Indian envoy Sanjay Verma told PTI earlier this week.

The diplomat said the other country had a“very small” number of Khalistani supporters who managed to“shout the loudest and gain political patronage”. He also accused Khalistanis of attempting to“intimidate” other Sikhs by threatening to target their daughters and families.

Indian politicians and officials have also suggested that the current Canadian stance may be a 'strategic move' to rally support from the influential Sikh community. Justin Trudeau remains perched in a precarious political position - with approval ratings declining in recent months and the Jagmeet Singh-led New Democratic Party withdrawing support from the coalition government. Elections are slated to happen in less than a year - by the end of October 2025.

Trudeau announced earlier this week that he would be leading his party into the upcoming polls - defying more than 20 lawmakers from his party who had signed a letter asking him to step down before the next election.



The Liberals have also suffered upsets in the recently held special elections for seats representing two districts in Toronto and Montreal that the party has held for years - raising doubts about Trudeau's leadership.

