MSMEDA Finances 14,500 Small, Micro Projects With EGP 508.7M In Port Said

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Basil Rahmy, CEO of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA), said that the agency pumped EGP 508.7m into 14,500 small and micro projects in Said over 10 years. These projects have provided about 25,000 diverse job opportunities.





He added that the agency also provided technical services in the governorate. It issued 5,646 licences for new projects in the governorate, and more than 500 licenses to regularize the situation of projects in the informal sector.





Rahmy stressed the Authority's keenness on activating cooperation with governmental and executive bodies and governorates to implement development activities contributing to the presidential initiative“A New Beginning for Human Development.” He noted that cooperation with partners and agencies enhances the effectiveness of development programmes. This contributes to the initiative achieving its goals, the most important of which is enabling youth and citizens to establish their small projects. For his part, Moheb Habashi, Governor of Port Said, praised the fruitful cooperation with MSMEDA in implementing infrastructure projects in the areas most in need of development services. He noted that developing infrastructure services would create a suitable environment for establishing small businesses and creating more job opportunities for the governorate's residents.





Habashi stressed the continuation of cooperation with the agency in the aforementioned presidential initiative and developing human resources in the governorate.





Rahmy visited Port Said Governorate and was welcomed by Moheb Habashi. They handed over new funding to project owners, in addition to licenses to regularize the situation of some projects.





Habashi and Rahmy also made an inspection visit to the infrastructure projects implemented by the Authority in cooperation with Port Said Governorate in the suburbs district“Israa and Marwa Project” with a grant from the European Union delegated to the European Investment Bank.





They also inaugurated the“Egyptian Hands” Exhibition to support owners of small and micro projects in Montazah Park, with the participation of 60 project owners. The Authority provides them with marketing opportunities by facilitating their participation in central and local exhibitions, and giving them the opportunity to exchange experiences with owners of various projects and the public.