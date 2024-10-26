Grand Central Bakery Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Egg In U-Bake Pie Crust, U-Bake Apple Pie, U-Bake Marionberry Pie, And U-Bake Chicken Pot Pie

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Summary Company Announcement Date: October 25, 2024 FDA Publish Date: October 26, 2024 Product Type: Food & BeveragesAllergens Reason for Announcement:

Potential or Undeclared Allergen – Egg

Company Name: Grand Central Bakery Brand Name:

U-Bake Pie Crust, U-Bake Apple Pie, U-Bake Marionberry Pie, U-Bake Chicken Pot Pie

Company Announcement

October 25, 2024, Grand Central Bakery Portland, OR and Seattle, WA is recalling U- Bake frozen pie products and frozen pie dough because they may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product

The affected U-Bake Pie Crust, U-Bake Apple Pie, U-Bake Marionberry Pie, and U-Bake Chicken Pot Pie products have expiration dates between 02/01/2025 and 04/20/2025. These pie products were sold between August 1, 2024, and October 20, 2024, and are packaged in clear plastic packaging with Grand Central Bakery branded sticker labels containing product identity. The expiration date sticker can be found on the exterior of the packaging.

U-Bake Pie Crust, U-Bake Apple Pie, U-Bake Marionberry Pie, U-Bake Chicken Pot Pie were sold at all Grand Central Bakery Café located in Portland, OR and Seattle, WA. Grand Central Bakery Café locations are listed below:

Seattle Area:



Burien - 626 SW 152nd St, Burien, WA 98166

Eastlake - 198 E Blaine St, Seattle, WA 98102

Wallingford - 1607 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103 Wedgewood - 7501 35th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115

Portland Area:



Beaumont - 4440 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97213

Cedar Mill - 12595 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR 97229

Hawthorne - 2230 SE Hawthorne Blvd, Portland, OR 97214

Hillsboro - 118 SE 2nd Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Mississippi - 714 N Fremont St, Portland, OR 97227

Multnomah Village - 3425 SW Multnomah Blvd, Portland, OR 97219

Sellwood - 7987 SE 13th Ave, Portland, OR 97202 Woodstock - 4412 SE Woodstock Blvd, Portland, OR 97206

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after an employee noted that egg was added to the above pie dough products and distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of egg.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Customers who still have the affected product on hand are advised to contact our GCB café support team at ... or our website's contact page to receive a refund. Customers may also contact Grand Central Bakery at 503-232-0575 Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm.

