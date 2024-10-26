Karnataka Energy Department Partners With UNSW To Boost Clean Energy Innovation And Start-Ups

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bengaluru, Oct 26 (KNN)

In a major step towards advancing initiatives, the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of South Wales (UNSW), Australia.

The partnership aims to foster innovation and nurture start-ups focused on clean energy technologies, strengthening cross-border collaboration in the renewable energy sector.

KREDL, the nodal agency of the Karnataka for promoting renewable energy projects, will leverage UNSW's expertise in research and innovation to support start-ups and develop a sustainable ecosystem.

The agreement is part of Karnataka's ongoing efforts to accelerate the shift to renewable energy sources and create avenues for fresh investments.

K J George, Karnataka's Energy Minister, highlighted the significance of the partnership, saying,“The signing of this MoU between Karnataka and UNSW marks a significant milestone. This partnership is set to foster innovation and incubation for clean and renewable energy technologies and start-ups, thereby enhancing Karnataka's ties with Australian institutions and opening up new investment opportunities.”

The Australia-India Business Council (AIBC) played a pivotal role in facilitating the agreement, underscoring the importance of strengthening bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary to the Ministry of Energy, emphasized the transformative potential of the collaboration.“Signing this MoU represents a significant step forward.

Under its terms, KREDL will partner with UNSW to build capacity and support new technology start-ups that will accelerate the transition to clean energy.

This collaboration aims to create a global ecosystem leveraging Australian expertise in research and innovation, benefiting businesses, government, and citizens in Karnataka,” he said.

The MoU will remain effective for five years, with the option for extension through mutual agreement between the two parties. Either side may also terminate the agreement if necessary during the term.

This partnership reflects Karnataka's growing focus on renewable energy and its intent to build global alliances to meet the challenges of climate change.

With UNSW's expertise in technology development and innovation, Karnataka aims to position itself as a hub for clean energy solutions and attract international investments.

The collaboration is expected to boost the state's efforts in achieving sustainable development, with benefits extending beyond energy to the broader economy, ultimately enhancing Karnataka's leadership in the green energy space.

(KNN Bureau)