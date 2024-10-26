Start Your Engine With CARS24's Grand Carnival Sale This Festive Season

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India For generations, owning a car has symbolised freedom, progress, and new beginnings. CARS24 is bringing that dream within reach with the Grand Carnival Sale, running from 25th October to 1st November, offering unbeatable deals, easy exchanges, flexible financing, and exclusive perks.



This sale goes beyond transactions -

it's about celebrating milestones and fulfilling aspirations. Whether it's a first car, an upgrade, or passing the keys to someone new, every journey begins with a dream, and CARS24 is here to drive that dream forward.







With a wide assortment of thoroughly inspected, high-quality preloved second hand cars , including hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and luxury models, CARS24 ensures that every customer finds a vehicle suited to their needs and lifestyle -

To make the festive journey even more exciting, CARS24 is offering exclusive benefits worth up to ₹1 lakh. CARS24 has also teamed up with top-tier brands across travel, tech, fashion, hospitality and more. These partnerships ensure that every transaction brings additional joy and meaningful rewards – because at CARS24, it's not just about buying a car, but creating an unforgettable experience.





CARS24's Grand Carnival Sale promises to be the biggest sale of the year, bringing car buyers and sellers together to celebrate dreams and ambitions on the road ahead.





Travel Partner – Ixigo: Making Every Journey Count

The festive season is when millions of Indians hit the road or take to the skies to reconnect with loved ones. To make travel easier, CARS24 customers can win flight tickets worth INR 5000 every day during the sale. Additionally, all customers will enjoy 10% off on flights (up to INR 1000), courtesy of ixigo, ensuring travel is as seamless as it is memorable.





Digital Gold Partner – Gullak: Investing in the Future

Gold is synonymous with prosperity in India, and this festive season, CARS24 is adding value to every transaction. Through Gullak, customers receive 1gm of gold on every car purchases or sold, plus a 10% discount on test drive bookings. Every transaction becomes more than a purchase – it's an investment for the future.





Electronics Partners – Croma: Tech at Your Fingertips

Festivals are the perfect time for tech upgrades. CARS24 customers can avail 7.5% off on purchases above INR 30,000 at Croma. Giving you the perfect reason to upgrade your home with the latest electronics this festive season and celebrate with the best in innovation and savings.





Hospitality Partner- FabHotels: Premium Budget Friendly Hotels

Festivals are the perfect time to plan travel and make memories. To add to the celebration, CARS24 has partnered with FabHotels to offer an assured free night stay for all customers buying or selling a car during the campaign period.





Beyond these exciting offers, CARS24 has also joined hands with R for Rabbit, Spykr,

Polco,

Art of Puja, and other leading brands to make every aspect of this festive season more meaningful and rewarding. From comfortable stays and spiritual offerings to child-friendly travel solutions, stylish fashion upgrades, smart tech, and vehicle protection, these partnerships ensure that every journey you take this Diwali is filled with joy, comfort, and value.





"Every car purchase marks the beginning of a unique journey, and this festive season, we wanted to make that journey even more memorable. By partnering with top brands across travel, tech, fashion, and more, we're turning every ride into an experience filled with joy, convenience, and unexpected perks. Each collaboration is our way of celebrating alongside our customers, adding a little extra to their festivities-because every ride deserves a bonus surprise." said Gajendra Jangid, CMO and Co-founder of CARS24





The Grand Carnival Sale by CARS24 ensures that every car purchase or sale comes with thoughtful perks, making this festive season even more special. Whether it's travel, tech, safety, or style, CARS24 customers get more than just a car – they get a complete festive experience.





About CARS24

CARS24's mission is making car ownership effortless for people from all walks of life. Founded in 2015, CARS24 offers services like buying, selling, loans, insurance, driver on demand, FASTag, challans, scrapping and more-into one powerful platform making it the only super app in this segment.





Apart from this through CARS24 Financial Services, the company offers various vehicles lending products to the customers.